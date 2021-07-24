KSE tries to pacify flood-affected residents in Shivamogga

Hassan

24 July 2021 19:03 IST

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa, on Saturday, had a tough time pacifying women residents of localities in Shivamoga badly hit by floods during the current heavy rains.

The women wanted a permanent solution from the State government as they had been facing the problem every year during the monsoon.

Mr. Eshwarappa, who is also Minister in charge of the district, visited Shanthamma Layout, Kumbara Beedi, and Imam Bada localities along with officers. During his visit to Shanthamma Layout, the residents said they had been facing the problem for the last two-three years. “We have built houses here spending huge money. But, people are hesitant to take our houses for rent because of flooding. Every year we have to spend money on repair”, they said.

One woman said that the residents had been facing this problem only in recent years after a layout was developed in the same locality. She was reluctant to listen to the Minister’s assurances that the administration would resolve the issue.

Mr. Eshwarappa, speaking to presspersons, said that the administration had taken enough measures to avoid flooding. Earlier, flooding was reported in 15 places in the city. Now it had come down to four places. The officers concerned would visit the places and work out plans for how to avoid such incidents in future. The administration has made arrangements to provide food for the flood-hit people at four places in the city, he said.