KSE assurance to hospital employees

Hassan

01 October 2020 18:33 IST

The outsourced employees of McGann Hospital in Shivamogga, who had been on a protest, will return to duty from October 2, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa said on Thursday. He spoke to the media after holding a meeting with the officers in Shivamogga.

The workers were on the protest alleging irregularities in payment of their salaries and benefits.

The Minister said all those hired through outsourcing agencies would get back to work. They had been instructed join hands in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Concerning the workers’ allegations against the outsourcing agencies, the Minister told the officers to book criminal cases against the agencies if they were found to have cut salaries or demanded a bribe to give jobs. “Those who obstruct emergency health services during the COVID-19 pandemic should face legal action”, he said.

The hospital has 111 security staff, hired through an outsourcing agency. From now on, they would be hired through the Home Guards in a phased manner. Besides them, 93 nurses, 78 lab assistants, eight pharmacists and 183 cleaning staff would be hired for the services through another agency, the Minister said.

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar, addressing the protesting employees, said the State government would provide benefits for them as per the rules. The outsourcing agency had been instructed to pay the salaries and other benefits without delay.

Superintendent of Police K.M.S hantaraju, Mc Gann Hospital Director Siddappa and others were present in the meeting.