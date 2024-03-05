ADVERTISEMENT

KRRS flays Centre for backtracking on MSP

March 05, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

KRRS leader Badagalpura Nagendra addressing mediapersons in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) flayed the Union government for backtracking on promises on the implementation of Minimum Support Price on agricultural products.

Addressing a press conference in the city on Tuesday, Badagalpura Nagendra, president of KRRS, said the Modi government will soon complete 10 years in power and this period has been marked by neglect of farmers and implementation of anti-farmers policies.

He alleged that nearly 1.5 lakh farmers have died by suicide in the country since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister while as many as 782 farmers died during the protest against anti-farm law policies which lasted a year in Delhi.

The promises made more than two years ago by Mr. Modi – on MSP implementation – have not been fulfilled, said Mr. Nagendra. A mega farmers rally will be held in New Delhi on March 14 in which 5 lakh farmers from across the country will take part and 2,000 farmers from Karnataka will also take part, he added.

A Kisan Mazdoor Sabha will also be held in Chitradurga on Wednesday to discuss key issues plaguing farmers, said Mr. Nagendra.

Hoskote Basavaraj and other leaders were also present.

