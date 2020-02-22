KPSC turns down RTI request for copies of answer sheets

Bengaluru

22 February 2020 23:26 IST

While the commission cites a SC order, aspirants cite another to counter it

Amidst allegations by unsuccessful aspirants of widespread tampering of marks in the Gazetted Probationers’ selection examinations for the 2015 batch, the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has refused to give copies of answer sheets to candidates under the Right to Information Act, 2005.

The refusal by KPSC comes even as the selection list has been challenged in the High Court over allegations of irregularities in the evaluation process. The aspirants have alleged “complete lack of transparency” by KPSC.

Citing apex court orders

Responding to an RTI request, KPSC said the request had been rejected as per the Supreme Court order dated February 20, 2018.

Advertising

Advertising

A copy of this is available with The Hindu.

The said Apex Court order set aside a High Court order directing Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to give copies of answer sheets of Civil Services (Prelims), 2010, exams. Since the papers are now digitally evaluated and marks for each question entered into a database directly and not on the physical paper, the RTI application had also sought marks allotted to each question. That has also been rejected quoting the same Apex Court order.

However, KPSC aspirants who have sought copies of answer sheets point to another Supreme Court order dated July 16, 2018, where the Apex Court ordered Uttar Pradesh PSC to allow aspirants to examine the answer sheets they submitted.

The order says the examiner does not hold fiduciary relationship with the answer script and disclosing it in no way hampers public interest. “In our opinion, permitting a candidate to inspect the answer sheet does not involve any public interest nor does it affect the efficient operation of the government,” the judgment said, adding that the issue of confidentiality had to be taken care of and the examiner’s names not revealed.

“If KPSC has nothing to hide, why is it not being transparent? They are quoting one Supreme Court order whereas there is yet another order later to the judgment that pertains to a State PSC, which clearly states the contrary. This only strengthens our suspicion,” contended Aysha Farzana, an aspirant now challenging the selection list.

A set of unsuccessful aspirants organised under “Welfare Forum of Aggrieved KAS Aspirants” have alleged that marks were tampered with after the digital evaluation process.

An RTI application has also been filed seeking CCTV footage of the evaluation room for the relevant period. This application has not got any reply even after the stipulated 30 days, applicant Sudhanva said.

No break-up of marks

What has also drawn the ire of aspirants is that KPSC is yet to publish the break-up of marks the candidates got in individual papers. The list announced on December 23, 2019, gives the total marks a candidate secured out of 1,950, but not the break-up of marks in seven papers of 250 marks each and interview for 200 marks.

“For the 2014 batch, this break-up of marks for all candidates was notified within three days of the list. But this time, even after 60 days, KPSC is yet to give us a break-up of the marks we have scored in each of these papers,” Ms. Farzana said. KPSC was not available for comment.