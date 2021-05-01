KPCC president accuses legislators, BJP MP of taking boxes of Remdesivir

D.K. Shivakumar

Bengaluru

01 May 2021 23:32 IST

Congress has launched ambulance service and helpline for COVID patients

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday alleged that despite the country facing a severe shortage of drugs related to COVID-19, legislators and an MP belonging to the ruling BJP in Karnataka have been taking boxes of antiviral Remdesivir drug. He demanded action against them.

“Who gave permission to the BJP MP and legislators to collect Remdesivir injections in boxes? Are they hospital owners? Do they have drug licenses?” he asked, without naming the people.

Addressing presspersons here at the party office, the Congress leader lashed out at the manner in which the pandemic was being handled in the State and said: “When we requested for Remdesivir, they said only drug-license holders can purchase it.”

Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to look into the matter, the KPCC president demanded action against the MP. Earlier, Mr. Shivakumar had alleged that hospitals run by the Congress leaders had been denied oxygen supply and Remdesivir.

Helpline launched

Following delay in availing ambulance services to COVID-19 patients, the KPCC on Saturday launched an ambulance service in the city.

Mr. Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and senior leaders flagged off 10 ambulances at the party office. The party has set up a helpline and has received more than 3,000 calls. Volunteers have helped over 100 patients to get admitted to hospitals in Bengaluru. The helpline numbers are: 7204527379 and 9986926365. He said a helpline would be started in all districts. Efforts were being made to reach out to needy patients across the State. The party’s central leaders have been watching the work done by the State unit, he said.

Mr. Shivakumar said a social media war room had been set up at the party office by appointing social media warriors. Any person who was committed to the Congress principles can become a social media warrior, he said. If any student or youth wants to become a social media warrior, he or she can give a missed call to 1800120000044 or WhatsApp call to 7574000525, Mr. Shivakumar said.