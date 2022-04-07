KPCC lodges complaint against Home Minister for false statement

April 07, 2022 01:25 IST

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday lodged a police complaint against Home Minister Araga Jnanendra for issuing provocative statements that could lead to communal disturbance in the society.

Reacting to a murder case reported in J.J. Nagar, Mr. Jnanendra said a Dalit youth was repeatedly stabbed to death as he could not speak Urdu. This is totally false and the police clarified that the murder was due to road rage, said a KPCC office bearer while addressing the media outside Malleswaram police station where the complaint lodged.

“Even BJP leader C.T. Ravi reiterating the Home Minister’s statement to put the blame entirely on the Muslim community, is unpardonable,” said the KPCC in its complaint. “This is a serious offence which attracts penal action. Mr. Jnanendra should be arrested under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code,” the KPCC office bearer added

The police have forwarded the complaint to senior officials.