February 02, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The KPCC on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to former MP K.C. Kondaiah for allegedly giving bites to the media on differences in the State unit of the Congress. In the notice by KPCC Disciplinary Committee convener Nivedita Alva, Mr. Kondaiah, Congress leader from Ballari district, has been asked to give a written reply in 10 days explaining the reasons for his media statements which apparently implied that all is not well within the Congress.