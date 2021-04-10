Kota Srinivas Poojary tests positive

MANGALURU

10 April 2021 15:30 IST

Minister for Muzrai and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

In a message posted on his twitter account, he said, “As I have tested positive for COVID-19 I have been admitted to the hospital. In case of unavoidable circumstances, you can call me. I ask those who have come in contact with me in the last two days to undergo (RTPCR) test,” he said.

Mr. Poojary was among the dignitaries who took part in the ‘Dharma Nemotsava’ in the maternal house of State BJP president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel at Paltady village in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada on April 8 and 9. Mr. Poojary attended the event on April 8 morning.