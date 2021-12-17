Kodagu preferred location for sports university

Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda during a visit to Madikeri in Kodagu district in July 2021.

Decision to be taken after consultation with Higher Education Department

Karnataka Government will take a decision on setting up a sports university in the State after consultation with the Higher Education Department.

Replying to a question by Congress member Veena Achchaiah in the Legislative Council, Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda said he had a meeting in Kodagu on this issue. “The matter has to be discussed with the Higher Education Department. Kodagu would be our preferred location for the university,” he said.

Ms. Achchaiah demanded that the university be set up in Kodagu, stating that the district had contributed many sportspersons. Around 100 acres had been identified for the campus in the district, she said.