Kodagu, parts of SK see no respite from rain

22 September 2020 01:20 IST

Kodagu, Shivamogga, Hassan, and Chikkamagaluru received 74 mm of rainfall from September 14 to 20

While rains receded in north and coastal Karnataka, there was no respite in Kodagu and parts of south interior Karnataka on Monday where life continued to be affected as low-lying areas were submerged.

Kodagu, Shivamogga, Hassan and Chikkamagaluru received 74 mm of rainfall from September 14 to 20 against the normal of 39 mm for the same period, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). The four districts have received 228 mm of rains for the period of September 1 to 20 against the normal of 114 mm for the same period.

Bhagamandala and surrounding regions in Kodagu - the catchment area for the Cauvery - continued to be battered by heavy rain as a result of which the volume of water in the river increased. The district received 64.19 mm of rainfall for the 24 hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Monday as against 66.75 mm of rain received on Sunday. Bhagamandala that bore the brunt of nature’s fury last month resulting in a major landslip, continued to receive heavy rains for the second consecutive day.

The district administration was on its toes for the last 48 hours clearing roads blocked by fallen trees and uprooted electricity poles.

The outflow of water from the Harangi reservoir rose to the rate of 11,854 cusecs. The rate of inflow into the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir in the downstream region also increased during the last 48 hours. The water level in the dam was at 124.52 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 124.8 feet.

Similarly, the inflow into the Kabini reservoir in H.D. Kote in Mysuru district was at the rate of 28,906 cusecs and the outflow at 35,000 cusecs. The water level in the reservoir was 2283.09 feet against the FRL of 2,284 feet.

Meanwhile, life in parts of Malnad region continued to be hit by heavy rains. Landslips have occurred at Charmadi Ghat, where travellers had a tough time negotiating deep curves. Continuous rainfall also formed many waterfalls along Charmadi Ghat, prompting travellers to take a break for photos. Rivers are flowing in spate and the inflow at the reservoir has been on the rise.