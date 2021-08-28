KMF processing unit to take shape in 18 months

HUBBALLI

28 August 2021 20:25 IST

CM lays foundation stone at Jangamanakoppa

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who laid the foundation stone for a 1-lakh litre capacity milk processing dairy and ultra-heat treatment milk packing unit at Jangamanakoppa in Haveri district on Saturday, termed it as a victory for the farmers’ fight.

Addressing a group of farmers after laying the foundation stone for the unit being constructed at a cost of ₹90 crore, the Chief Minister said that milk produced in the district will get processed here itself and then would be sold across the nation.

He said that project will be completed within the stipulated 18 months and will be dedicated to the nation.

He said that the steps are being taken to increase milk production in the district and create the required infrastructure so as to facilitate creation of a separate milk union for the district in the coming years.

He called on the farmers to use the incentives being given for increasing milk production and also asked them to engage in dairy activities and contribute towards the development of dairy industry in the district.

The Chief Minister attended a series of programmes in Hirekerur, Ranebennur, and Haveri Assembly constituencies on Saturday during which he inaugurated and initiated development works worth ₹257.18 crore.

Owing to the COVID-19 protocol there were no public programmes. However the Chief Minister addressed small groups of people in these constituencies.

He was accompanied by Urban Development Minister B.A. Basavaraj, Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil, Chairman of Scheduled Castes and Tribes Commission Nehru Olekar, MP Shivakumar Udasi, MLAs Virupakshappa Ballari and Arunkumar Guttal, Deputy Commissioner of Haveri Sanjay Shettennavar, and others.

During the Haveri programme, the Chief Minister received memoranda from the people of his home district and promised to take requisite action.