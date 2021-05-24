KMC Hospital resumes vaccination at four places

MANGALURU

24 May 2021 19:43 IST

KMC Hospital here re-started on Monday vaccination for those aged 45 and above and for those aged between 18 and 44. Vaccination is being organised at KMC Hospitals at Ambedkar Circle and in Attavar, the hospital’s Marena Sports Complex in Attavar and at the Durga Sanjeevani Manipal Hospital in Kateel.

Around 700 people were given the vaccine at the four centres. One dose costs ₹850. Those taking the first dose have to book their slots through Co-WIN or Arogya Setu app, while those who have taken their first dose 84 days ago can walk in to these centres to receive their second dose, a representative of the hospital management said.

In a press release, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Mangaluru campus, Dilip G. Naik said that the hospital wants to vaccinate the maximum number of people in the region. A special vaccination centre has been created at the Marena Sports Complex that has huge space and where around 2,000 people can be vaccinated. “We aim to make vaccine accessible to all people through multiple vaccination centres,” he said.

Regional Chief Operating Officer, KMC Hospital, Mangaluru, Saghir Siddiqui said that vaccination is the main weapon to fight the war against COVID-19. “I request all people who are eligible to get themselves vaccinated,” he said. After vaccination, people should continue to wear masks and follow social distancing norms.

A look at the Co-WIN portal on Monday showed all slots at KMC Ambekar Circle (Jyoti) for 45+ and for 18+ categories booked till June 12. At KMC, Attavar, slots for 18+ have been booked till May 26 and those for 45+ till May 25. “We are opening more slots at the four places from Tuesday,” the hospital management representative said.