KLE women’s day event pushes for cooperative approach

March 14, 2022 19:30 IST

International women’s day was celebrated in KAHER’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Belagavi on Monday.

P.V. Sneha, DCP traffic and crime, inaugurated the event and addressed the gathering. She focused on importance of education and healthcare of women. She also spoke on the importance of gender equality with a compromise and cooperative approach for both men and women in building successful families.

Woman’s day is celebrated to mark the important role of women in the growth and development at family, community, national and global levels and to celebrate the fact that there are some things that only women can do, the DCP said.

M.V. Jali, Medical Director of the hospital, spoke about this year’s theme - Gender Equality for Sustainable tomorrow.

Niranjana Mahantshetti Principal JNMC spoke of the need for education of women. Dr. Farazana and others were present. KAHER, Department of Obstetrics and Gyneacology in in JNMC, KLES’ Dr. Prabhakar Kore Hospital organised the event.