KLE Society all set to open cancer hospital

21 July 2021

Belagavi-based KLE Society, which runs two medical colleges and three hospitals, is all set to open a dedicated cancer hospital.

A cancer hospital of world standards will become functional in Belagavi by February next year, society chairman Prabhakar Kore said in a release.

He recently visited the construction site of the hospital.

He also met Director of Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital Umesh Mahantshetti in Visakhapatnam and also other experts.

The hospital will cater to patients from North Karnataka, Goa and South Maharashtra, Mr. Kore said.

Work on the building, behind the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, is nearing completion. The hospital will have a clinical team of highly qualified, experienced surgical oncologists, radiation oncologists, medical oncologists, social workers and trained nurses.

The society has begun the process of appointing other necessary staff to the hospital. It is being built at a cost of ₹200 crore. It will have well ventilated, airy wards to provide comfort to inmates.

Mr. Kore said that the cancer hospital will provide comprehensive cancer care, including counselling, testing, chemotherapy and other treatment methods, radiation, medical oncology, surgery and post operative care. Doctors will be using result-oriented treatment methods. The hospital will be a state-of-the-art and technology-driven facility.

The 200-bed hospital will have the best available modern medical gadgets and equipment. They include modular operation theatres, round-the-clock diagnostics, including nuclear medicine, and PET-CT scan technology. As many as 40 cancer patients are under treatment in the Prabhakar Kore Hospital attached to JN Medical College in Belagavi.

KLE directors V.S. Sadhunnavar, Shankaranna Munavalli and S.C. Metgud, KAHER Vice-Chancellor Vivek Saoji, M.V. Jali, hospital medical director, Kumar Vinchurkar, S. Imtiyaz and others were present during the meeting.