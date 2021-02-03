Kergalli, Dattagalli lakes to get new lease of life

MYSURU

03 February 2021 19:45 IST

MCC to restore Ajjaiyyanahundi lake; DC wants work completed in next two months

More number of water bodies in and around Mysuru that have lost their original glory may soon get a new lease of life. Kergalli Lake, Ajjaiyyanahundi Lake near Dattagalli and the water bodies adjoining these lakes had been identified for restoration.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, who visited Ajjaiyyanahundi lake and other water bodies on Wednesday, has asked the officials to work on restoring these water bodies in the next two months.

The task had been vested with Mysuru City Corporation, Mysuru Urban Development Authority and Department of Minor Irrigation.

Ms. Sindhuri told the MUDA officers to desilt Kergalli lake, fence the water body and ensure that sewage does not enter the lake, making provision for the sewage flow through the UGD.

The MCC had been given the responsibility of restoring the Ajjaiyyanahundi Lake. Bund should be developed for the strength of both the lakes, making provision for all necessary protection.

She told the Minor Irrigation Department officials to take up the work on filling water into the lakes after their restoration.

The MCC has been asked to put up boards at these lakes with a warning against dumping of building debris in their vicinity. Strict action should be taken in case of any disposal of waste in the lake vicinity despite the warning, she said.

Senior officials from the MUDA, including Commissioner D.B. Natesh, were present.