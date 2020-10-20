Kateel firmly rules out any change in leadership

YADGIR

20 October 2020 20:10 IST

State Bharatiya Janata Party president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday firmly set aside rumours about a change in the leadership of the party government.

Speaking to reporters in Surpur city, Mr. Kateel,who is touring various parts in Kalyan Karnataka to campaign for the elections to the Legislative Council seats, said that “there is no change in leadership and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will continue for the remaining three years in office.” “Our party will not effect any change now,” he added.

His statement has gained importance as another senior leader and Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has criticised the Chief Minister over withdrawal of special grants to the Vijayapura City Corporation, saying that it was time for him [Mr. Yediyurapp]a to step down.

Advertising

Advertising

Responding to a question about changing the Ministerial portfolio of B. Sriramulu to Social Welfare from Health and Family Welfare, Mr. Kateel said that a bigger responsibility has now been given to Mr. Sriramulu and that he has no dissatisfaction about it, as, earlier, he had sought the same portfolio.

Appreciating local MLA Narasimha Naik for his work, Mr. Kateel said that “he [Mr. Naik] has been able to carry out work given to him and he has not wished for a Cabinet berth.

Mr. Naik and district BJP president Sharanabhupal Reddy and others were present.