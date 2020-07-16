Karnataka’s Maternal Mortality Ratio ranking up from 11th to 9th

Bengaluru

16 July 2020 19:55 IST

Karnataka’s Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) declined by five points from 97 per one lakh live births in 2015-17 to 92 per one lakh live births in 2016-18. In 2014-2016, the MMR was 108.

The MMR is a significant indicator that defines the public health of a State. It determines the progress made by States in saving the lives of pregnant women during pregnancy, childbirth and lactation.

However, Karnataka’s MMR continues to be the highest among the five southern States. It is also the only State among the five to have seen a 5.2% decline in MMR, indicating that the number of women dying during childbirth has come down significantly, according to the latest Sample Registration System 2016-18 bulletin for MMR released by the Registrar-General of India on Thursday.

Although the decline this time is half of what the State recorded in 2015-17, Karnataka’s ranking has improved from 11th to 9th position in the country. While Kerala tops the list with the lowest MMR — 43 per one lakh live births — despite recording an increase in the ratio from 42 in 2015-2017, Assam has the highest at 215.

While Telangana has recorded the highest decrease in MMR, from 76 in 2015-17 to 63 in 2016-18, Chhattisgarh has recorded the highest increase, from 141 in 2015-17 to 159 in 2016-18. In fact, the MMR has increased in five States — Kerala, West Bengal, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh.

Attributing the decline in MMR to the collective efforts of health workers who have created awareness on institutional deliveries, Rajkumar N., State Deputy Director (Maternal Health), told The Hindu that Karnataka was one of seven States to have achieved the national goal of an MMR lower than 100. “We are now aiming to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal of an MMR of less than 70 by 2030,” he said.

Admitting that the State was facing challenges in providing maternal and child health services, Dr. Rajkumar said efforts were being made to address the lack of availability of specialists — obstetricians, paediatricians, and anaesthetists — at government hospitals in rural areas.

Northern districts

Maternal mortality is high in districts such as Kalaburagi, Raichur, Gadag, Koppal, Yadgir, Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Ballari, Davangere, and Shivamogga. “This is mainly because of the poor health-seeking behaviour among the people there. We are working on increasing institutional deliveries through intensified awareness campaigns,” he said.

“Besides, implementation of the LaQshya programme — aimed at improving the quality of labour and operation theatre services, thereby contributing to reduction of maternal deaths — has been taken up in 124 hospitals,” Dr. Rajkumar added.