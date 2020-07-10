Karnataka’s COVID-19 death toll crosses 500 mark

Bengaluru

10 July 2020 23:50 IST

Karnataka’s COVID-19 death toll on Friday breached the 500 mark and touched 543 with 57 new fatalities. This is apart from the death of four COVID-19 patients owing to other reasons.

With 2,313 new cases, the total tally now stands at 33,418. This is highest number reported on a single day so far. Friday also saw 1,003 recoveries, the highest so far on a single day. With this, the total number of recovered patients now stands at 13,836.

Among the new cases, 1,447 are from Bengaluru Urban. As many as 29 of the 57 deaths are from Bengaluru and eight from Dakshina Kannada.

Among those who recovered from COVID-19 on Friday were two senior citizens and a two-and-a-half-year-old child. A 93-year-old educationist (founder of Vijaya College), who had a pre-existing lung infection, has won the battle at S.S. SPARSH Hospital on Mysuru Road. He was discharged after a treatment course of 19 days, said a release from the hospital. During his treatment, he was on high-flow oxygen for nearly a week, said the statement.

An 88-year-old male patient, who was admitted with severe pneumonia, has recovered and is slated to be discharged from Vikram Hospital on Saturday, said K.S. Satish, consultant pulmonologist who treated him.