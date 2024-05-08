Karnataka withdraws 4-year honours degree, reinstates 3-year programme

Bengaluru

Following the recommendations of the State Education Policy (SEP) Commission’s interim report, the Karnataka government has withdrawn the four-year honours degree, which was part of the National Education Policy (NEP), from the 2024-25 academic year.

The Higher Education Department issued an order on Wednesday (May 8) regarding this. It also reinstated the three-year degree programmes, which existed until the 2021-22 academic year.

But the changes would have no impact on the students currently enrolled in the 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24 batches under NEP. They would continue in the existing system until they complete their graduation.

The order said that in case the four-year honours degree courses are not available in the colleges they are studying in, the students have been asked to select a college from the list of colleges identified by the respective universities.

Defending its decision, the government said the SEP Commission, headed by Prof. Sukhadeo Thorat, held extensive public consultations over three months, in addition to meeting with the vice-chancellors, deans, and heads of the boards of studies of various universities and college principals, as well as stakeholders in four revenue divisions.

“The recommendations are based on historical experience, the principle of overall interests of the students, equity, social justice and equal opportunity to students from different socio-economic backgrounds. The commission said the reason for the change in the structure and duration of degrees to four years shows that the objective is the desire to bring parity with the global education systems, especially the United States system, to facilitate the admission of undergraduate students to do a master’s degree abroad,” said the order.

“Keeping a four year degree programme would potentially reduce access to undergraduate education for the poor, the socially disadvantage groups such as scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, women and students from rural areas. Further, lack of physical infrastructure and non-availability of facilities and faculty have been mentioned as one of the reasons for the unwillingness of the colleges to start four-year UG programme,” it added.

The government has ordered all universities to commence the affiliation and admissions process for the 2024-25 academic year through the Unified University College Management System portal.

Highlights

Duration: UG degree programmes would be for three years

Choice of majors: Three majors with a general degree in all six semesters, or three majors up to the 4th semester and specialisation in one subject in the 5th and the 6th semester or single subject specialisation from the 1st semester with minors (Ex: B.Com, BBA, BCA, BA/BSc).

Multiple entry and exit: On allowing a certificate after the first year and a diploma after the 2nd year (multiple entry and exit) under NEP, the government will decide on implementing the recommendations after the submission of the final report.

One elective: In addition to compulsory major course specialisation courses and three compulsory courses, one elective is also suggested.

Assessment policy: The examination pattern must be 80:20, 80 for the semester-end exam and 20 for internal assessment

