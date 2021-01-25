Karnataka told to prepare DPR on plastic park in Mangaluru

BENGALURU

The State government has been asked to prepare a Detailed Project Report to set up a plastic park in Mangaluru as soon as possible, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D.V. Sadananda Gowda said on Sunday.

In a note, he said that two places — Mangaluru and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh — have been chosen to house the plastic parks, in a bid to promote the plastic industry as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The State has been asked to prepare a DPR and provide acceptance to the proposal. “Within six months, the final approval will be given and the project will be started. The park will provide common facilities for the state-of-the-art industries that will be set up to produce international-class plastic products,” the Minister said.

Explaining the joint venture project between the State and the Centre, he said it would be implemented through a special purpose vehicle under the Karnataka State Industrial Development Corporation. “Half the expenditure on setting up common facilities will be borne by my ministry, which has already set aside ₹40 crore for the purpose. This amount will be released in four instalments,” he said.

