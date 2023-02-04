ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka to spearhead India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation: Piyush Goyal

February 04, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

Mini Tejaswi

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, with Bengaluru MPs, at an interaction with Start-up founders, by BJP Karnataka Economic Cell, in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

India is on the path of a rapid transformation to emerge as a developed nation and Karnataka, the of jewel of the country, would spearhead this transformation, said Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs here on Saturday. He said the Union Budget 2023-24 was the first step towards the country’s journey towards becoming a developed nation.

In a post-Budget interactive session with professionals and start-up entrepreneurs in the city, commenting on the government’s consistent focus on infrastructure development, the Minister said that the capital expenditure of the Central government, four years ago, was ₹3.5 lakh crore. This rose to ₹5.5 lakh crore, then to ₹7.5 lakh crore, and now to ₹10 lakh crore, he said.

“If you add the grants being received by the States from the Central government, the effective CAPEX portion will be ₹13.7 lakh crore which is a historic allocation,’‘ he added.

