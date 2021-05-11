Karnataka to provide free food through Indira Canteens till May 24

Bengaluru:

11 May 2021 13:30 IST

The Indira Canteens, started by the Congress Government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to provide food for the needy, was modelled on the lines of Amma Canteens in Tamil Nadu

The State Government on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, announced distribution of free food through Indira Canteens thrice a day across the State till May 24. More than 170 canteens across district and taluk centres in the State will start distribution of free food from Tuesday.

However, this will not be applicable to more than 150 physical canteens and about 30 mobile canteens functioning in Bengaluru city limits.

The announcement was made by Municipal Administration Minister N. Nagaraju (MTB) on Monday through a recorded video message. The official order in this regard also came from the Municipal Administration Department, which administers the scheme outside Bengaluru, that entailed free distribution of food to migrant labourers and poor through the Indira Canteens in the city corporations/ municipalities jurisdiction in rest of the state barring Bengaluru.

"With the consent of the Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, the Municipal Administration department has taken this measure to supply free food thrice a day," Mr. Nagaraju said.

Till now, the Indira Canteen charged ₹5 for breakfast and ₹10 each for lunch and dinner. "This will be waived off to help street vendors, workers and the poor till the lockdown is lifted," he added. The officials monitoring the scheme locally have asked to keep a tab on the footfalls, and the corporation heads have been asked to review the situation on the ground.

The Indira Canteens, started by the Congress Government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to provide food for the needy, was modelled on the lines of Amma Canteens in Tamil Nadu. While it was launched in August 2017 in Bengaluru, the services were extended to district and taluk centres later, bringing relief to thousands of workers, students, street vendors and poor, by offering subsidised food.

The Minister urged the beneficiaries to stick the COVID appropriate behaviour by maintaining social distance, wearing mask and using sanitiser to over the pandemic situation in the state.