Karnataka State transport secures its 300th award

September 30, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka State Road Transportation Corporation (KSRTC) achieved a milestone by securing its 300th award, including three SKOCH Order-of-Merit awards and one SKOCH Governance Award in 2023.

According to a release by the corporation, SKOCH Group India is an independent think tank industry based in Delhi that was established in 1997. It instituted SKOCH awards in 2003 for best governance, finance, technology and inclusive growth. SKOCH group selects the projects for awards based on benchmark performance and outcome.

“KSRTC has won three SKOCH Order of Merit Award and one SKOCH Governance Award for its outstanding initiatives implemented for welfare of its employees and contribution to society in large,” KSRTC stated in the release.

The KSRTC won the award for its initiatives like Unique One Crore Accident Relief Insurance scheme for KSRTC employees, refurbishing of buses, and business intelligence dashboard.

Meanwhile, during the interstate road transport corporation badminton and volleyball tournament held in Gujarat from September 21 to 23 for officers and staff of Road Transport Corporations across the country, the KSRTC men’s team participated and they clinched the team and singles runner-up titles in the event organised by Association of Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU) in New Delhi.

Anbukkumar, the Managing Director of KSRTC, praised the team and announced a cash prize of ₹5,000 for each of the 15 participants, wishing them the best.

