Karnataka reports 26,962 new cases, 190 fatalities

Bengaluru

23 April 2021 22:52 IST

With over 2 lakh active cases, State ranks third in the country

Active cases in Karnataka breached the two lakh mark on Friday touching 2,14,311. Of these 1,128 are being monitored in ICUs. With this, Karnataka is the third State in the country after Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh with more than two lakh active cases.

The State on Friday reported 26,962 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 12,74,959. Of these, 16,662 cases are from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With 190 deaths, the toll rose to 14,075. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 8,607 persons were discharged on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 10,46,554. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 15.91%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.70%

As many as 1,77,466 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,59,681 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 2,43,56,635.

Vaccination

The State has vaccinated 84,40,068 people so far. This includes 6,65,666 healthcare workers and 3,32,989 frontline workers who have taken the first dose of vaccination. As many as 4,11,518 healthcare workers and 1,29,266 frontline workers have taken the second dose as well.

A total of 32,69,190 senior citizens have been vaccinated since March 1, when the second phase of vaccination was rolled out. This apart, 30,61,555 persons above the age of 45 have been vaccinated. On Monday, 2,23,425 beneficiaries in he State took the jab till 8.30 pm.