KarnatakaBengaluru 21 December 2021 14:07 IST
Comments
Transgenders can apply for jobs in Karnataka police
Updated: 21 December 2021 14:21 IST
There is a 1% reservation for the community
Karnataka police has decided to include transgenders in the force. A notification was issued on December 20 by the recruitment and training department inviting eligible men, women and transgenders to apply for the 70 posts of reserve sub-inspector (RSI) rank.
The department had amended the Karnataka Civil Service Rules (General Recruitment) Act, 1977 to accommodate 1% reservation for transgenders.
This is the first time that the police department has decided to include transgenders in the force.
Sangama, a Bengaluru-based NGO working for the welfare of the community, has welcomed the move.
More In Karnataka
Read more...