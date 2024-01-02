Karnataka plans to double its millets export, building on international trade fair

January 02, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST

Karnataka has set a target of doubling its millets export, hoping to build further on the Millets and Organics International Trade Fair being organised from January 5 to 7.

Disclosing this to mediapersons in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy said Karnataka had exported 7,764 tonnes of millets and their value based products, amounting to about ₹36 crore during 2022-23.

Now, the State wanted to increase exports by a minimum of two folds in about a year, he said, while observing that there was a huge potential for Karnataka as the State accounted for nearly 40% of the country’s millet production.

The major export destinations included U.S., Australia, UAE, Canada, Qatar, Thailand and Singapore, he noted.

The major products that had been exported include sorghum, jowar, ragi and their value added products. They had been mostly sourced from the districts of Ballari, Koppal, Bengaluru Rural, Haveri and Chitradurga, the Minister said.

Karnataka had exported agri and allied produce to the tune of ₹25,287 crore during 2022-23, he pointed out.

Purpose of fair

The Minister said the fair was being held for the fifth time by Karnataka mainly to provide marketing avenues for the millet and organic produce besides bringing all stakeholders under a common platform. The intention was to promote the use of these healthy millets on the one hand and to provide market for farmers on the other, he explained.

Karnataka State Agricultural Produce Processing and Export Corporation Limited is the nodal agency for organising the fair which is being held at Bengaluru Palace Grounds, in partnership with several national and international research institutes including Indian Institute of Millet Research and GIZ of Germany. A total of two lakh persons were estimated to participate in the fair which would have 300 stalls.

Companies and stakeholders from various countries including Germany, Australia, U.S., Oman, Spain, Indonasia, France, Vietnam, UK, UAE and Bangladesh had confirmed their participation in the fair, said the Minister. As many as 100 stalls have been reserved for Karnataka Pavilion in which FPOs, farmers’ groups, Universities and research organisations.

The fair would have an exhibition, buyer-seller-meets and international conferences. Farmres’ workshops would also be organised on methods of cultivation, packaging and certification, he said. The visitors can relish a variety of millet delicacies at the food court.

