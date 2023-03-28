Karnataka opens first detention centre for women foreign nationals in Tumakuru

March 28, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The city police have sent five women immigrants to the first-ever detention centre opened for women foreign nationals who are illegally overstaying in the country by violating visa norms. The centre has been set up at Dibbur Colony in Tumakuru district.

Among the first batch of women detained at the centre, two are from Bangladesh and one each from Tanzania, Uganda and Iran. They were detained by Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) officials recently for overstaying and visa violations and under various sections of the Foreigners Act.

Prior to the opening of the centre, women involved in alleged offences used to be housed in the State Home for Women and handed over to NGOs.

The first detention centre for foreigners staying illegally was opened in Sondekoppa near Nelamangala in 2020, with facilities for 40 inmates. The first detention centre was opened after the HC pulled up the State government for keeping illegal Sri Lankan immigrants in the Central Prison instead of the designated detention centre.

Increased capacity

Later, at a meeting attended by Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and Social Welfare Minister Kota Sreenivas Poojary, the concerned departments were instructed to increase the capacity of the detention centres to accommodate more inmates.

The police department has been carrying out special drivers to identify illegal immigrants in the State and those overstaying by flouting rules. As the number of inmates increased, the State Government now contemplated establishing one more detention center in the state.

