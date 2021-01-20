Karnataka leads the way in vaccination

Healthcare staff at a vaccination centre at K.C. General Hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Bengaluru

20 January 2021 02:01 IST

80,686 health workers inoculated so far; Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are in second and third place

Karnataka has reported the highest number of health care workers across India to have been vaccinated in the country over the last four days since the drive began.

A press release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Tuesday stated that as many as 80,686 healthcare workers were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the State. The data is as per the provisional report which includes the cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Across India, 6.31 lakh people have been vaccinated in 11,660 sessions.

After Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have secured the second and third spots in the number of beneficiaries vaccinated so far.

Advertising

Advertising

Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Commissioner, Department of Health and Family Welfare said that good planning and hard work by their staff helped in ensuring that Karnataka led the way in vaccination in the country.

Covaxin is being administered at vaccine sites set up in district hospitals of Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Ballari, Shivamogga, Chamarajanagar and Davangere, while the healthcare workers in other districts are being administered the Covishield vaccine.

In Karnataka, two people have had major adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) and required hospitalization. While one person is discharged, another person is stable and under observation at the district hospital in Chitradurga.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday alone as many as 15, 223 health care workers were vaccinated as of 6 p.m. in Karnataka. The State achieved 47% of the target for the day. Vaccination was not scheduled in six districts in the State including Chickballapur, Kolar, Mysuru, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura and Yadgir.