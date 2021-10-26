Karnataka is not getting enough teachers: Education Minister

KALABURAGI

26 October 2021 18:47 IST

State will conduct Common Entrance Test (CET) for appointment of teachers to government schools till all vacancies are filled

Considering that the Karnataka government did not get the required number of qualified teachers for its primary and high schools during the last round of recruitment, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh said his department would conduct the Common Entrance Test (CET) for appointment of teachers to government schools twice in the next round.

“We are not getting as many qualified teachers as called in the recruitment notification. Last time, only 3,000 candidates passed when the requirement was higher. Keeping in mind that fewer candidates are passing the CET, we have decided to conduct the exam twice this time. We are going to start the process for recruitment of 5,000 teachers. We will continue to conduct CETs till we get the required number of teachers,” he told mediapersons after visiting a government high school and a pre-university college in Kalaburagi on October 26, and interacting with the students.

The Minister added that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was showing much interest in the appointment of teachers and providing better infrastructure to government schools.

He dismissed the allegation that teachers from Kalyana Karnataka were being transferred to schools outside the region though schools in the region are facing a shortage of teachers, and clarified that no teacher had been transferred from the region in the last three months.

“We know that transferring teachers from Kalyana Karnataka would have an adverse effect on the quality of education in the region. Hence, we have not transferred any teacher from the region,” he said.

The Minister also said that the response from children and parents to reopening of classes from I to V was good, and hoped that attendance of students would gradually increase.

He said that the National Education Policy 2020 would be implemented in primary and secondary education from the next academic year.

The Minister was accompanied by legislator Shashil G. Namoshi and Additional Commissioner of Public Instruction Nalin Atul.

Later, the Minister met Deputy Directors of Pre-University Education and Deputy Directors of Public Instruction of all the districts in Kalyana Karnataka region to review the work in the department.