Karnataka High Court stops video conference facility after miscreants play obscene videos during live court proceedings

December 05, 2023 01:28 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka has suspended the facilities of hearing through video-conference (VC) and online streaming of court proceedings for cyber security reasons after unknown miscreants logged into its Zoom meeting platform and played pornographic video contents on December 4 afternoon during the proceedings in about six court halls.

The miscreants again attempted to play the obscene videos by logging into the VC platform on December 5 morning, due to which the court’s administration decided to showdown the VC and live streaming system for the time being.

According to sources, one of the servers though which the miscreants logged into the court’s VC system was located abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Justice’s remark

“An unfortunate situation has arisen. We are stopping the live streaming, video conferencing facilities... Unfortunately, some mischief is being played and technology is being misused...” Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale informed the advocates and litigants present in Court Hall-1 on December 5 morning when a division bench, also comprising Justice Krishna S. Dixit, assembled for the day’s court proceedings.

The Chief Justice requested the advocates, including the State Advocate General, and the litigants to cooperate with the court’s administration and not to rush to the registry complaining about non-availability of VC facility.

“Please, this is something of an unfortunate and unprecedented incident. Otherwise, Karnataka High Court was always in favour of technology being used for the better services for the public at large as well as for advocates. But for the situation which is unprecedented, we have to take this decision,” the Chief Justice said.

Second attempt

Though limited access to the lawyers with proper identity was allowed through VC on December 5 morning, it was abruptly shutdown as miscreants again played obscene contents by logging into the court’s VC platform when the proceedings commenced in some of the court halls.

Even the proceedings of the Chief Justice’s court was provided through VC on December 5 with limited access to the advocates on ascertaining their credentials. However, it was stopped after the breached was noticed again.

FIR registered

Meanwhile, the Court’s administrative wing has filed a Fist Information Report (FIR) with the CEN (Cyber, Economics and Narcotics) police station, Bengaluru on December 4 providing the details of breach of its VC platform.

According to an advocate, obscene contents were visible in two computer display screens put up in one of the court halls and the advocates and judge had thought that a mischief-monger had done his act. However, the advocates later came to know that the obscene videos were played in mutiple court halls leading to a suspicion that it was a targetted attempt by some individuals or grounds indulging in cyber security breach.

The Karnataka High Court, which was among the first a few High Courts in the county to provide a permanent VC facility for hearing of the cases since March 2020 in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic, has stopped this facility for the first time since the system was introduced.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.