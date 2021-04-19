Karnataka Governor to chair all-party meeting on COVID-19 on Tuesday

Bengaluru

19 April 2021 15:11 IST

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R. Vala will chair an all-party meeting on Tuesday to review the COVID-19 situation, with the spike in the number of cases in the last few days.

The virtual meeting will be held through video-conference. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who is in hospital for COVID -19 treatment, will attend the meeting, official sources said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah and his counterpart in the Council S.R. Patil, JD(S) Legislature Party Leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, who is also in hospital for COVID-19 treatment, KPCC president D K Shivakumar, state JD(S) president H K Kumaraswamy, former deputy chief minister and MLA G Parameshwara and former minister and MLA H.D. Revanna would also attend the meeting.

The Governor already had two rounds of discussions with senior officials of the government and obtained details about the pandemic situation in the State.

Earlier the government had decided to hold an all-party meeting on April 18 but it was cancelled following the chief minister tested for COVID-19 positive.

The outcome of the meeting will decide the next steps of the Yediyurappa government as the present protocols, including the night curfew, would end at 5 am on April 21.