Karnataka government’s plans to develop Kittur fort hits roadblock

The old fort is on 25 acres inside Kittur town. The ruins are spread over five acres. The rest is open land of around 20 acres. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

ADVERTISEMENT

The plans of the State government to develop Kittur, the seat of Rani Channamma, seem to have hit a roadblock, with some people opposing the redevelopment plans of the fort.

The government and the Kittur Development Authority want to create a grand monument that will develop into a tourist attraction of world standards. Apart from a replica of the fort, it will house a museum, rock garden, and a community hall. The project needs over 50 acres of land which, officers say, is not available in Kittur town.

The site they have zeroed in on is a vast grassland of around 152 acres. The gomala or public grazing land, situated on the border of Bachchanakeri and Emminaktti villages, is now used by farmers to graze their cattle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The old fort is on 25 acres inside the town. The ruins are spread over five acres. The rest is open land of around 20 acres.

The government has decked up the ruins by cleaning and polishing the pillars and by placing a few cannons inside. There are some yellow plaques to describe the places of historic importance.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had awarded administrative sanction to a memorial in the name of Rani Channamma.

As per initial plans, a model of the fort will be built in Bachchanakeri village on the Pune – Bengaluru national highway between Kittur and Belagavi.

The land identified is a public grazing land of around 152 acres. The district administration has been asked to acquire 52 acres in the first stage. This will have a museum, a Yatri Nivas, and an open-air eatery, apart from the fort.

This decision has stirred a controversy. Some residents took out a protest rally from Kittur to Belagavi recently, demanding that the government should drop the idea of recreating the fort, and repair and reconstruct the original fort instead.

Rajayogeendra Swami of Madiwal Kalmath, who led the rally, alleged that the government was trying to erase the memory of Rani Channamma. “We would prefer in situ development of the Kittur fort. We had urged the government to rebuild the fort and other monuments connected to the life of Rani Channamma in Kittur and her birthplace of Kakati village. But our pleas have been unheard,” the seer said.

The seer alleged that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had gone back on his promise. “I have personally asked Mr. Bommai to take up in situ development. He had assured me that would be done, but he has forgotten his promise,” he said. “We have repeatedly requested MLA Mahantesh Dodagoudar to convince the government. But it seems he is not interested. I represent the legacy of the mutt seers who were advisors of Rani Channamma in the 19th century. Our opinion should be respected,” he said.

The seer also alleged that some officers and engineers had drawn up the Kittur development plans, without consulting the residents or the descendants of Kittur Channamma. “If they had asked us, we would not have agreed to the plans to move the fort out of Kittur. Which proud resident of Kittur will want the fort to be rebuilt in another town,” he questioned.

However, some disagree. “The present controversy is a non -issue,” says Mahesh Channangi, writer and historian. “The present location of the fort is not suited for the overall development of the site into a global tourist spot. It is in the middle of a congested area with neither proper access nor space for parking. If the government wants to expand tomorrow, it cannot do so,” said Mr. Channangi, who has served as advisor to a government committee on the development of Kittur.

“The government does not just want to build a replica of the fort. It has several plans to develop Kittur on multiple fronts. They include construction of a school and college that would prepare girls for a career in Defence. We also want it to evolve into a beautiful tourist spot. The Bachchanakeri site is big enough and situated on the western side of the national highway. It will enable us to implement all of them. If we insist on rebuilding the fort inside the town, we will have to remain contended with that one monument. It will be restricted to official tours of schoolchildren,” he said.

“The government has sanctioned a Sainik school, a museum and rock garden to commemorate Sangolli Rayanna. But very little has been done to keep alive the memory of Rani Channamma, who was Sangolli Rayanna’s queen. If the people of Kittur seek a grander and more beautiful memorial for Rani Channamma, it is natural,” says Mr. Channangi.

Mr. Dodagoudar said he would meet the seer and other residents and urge them to withdraw the protests. “I am confident of convincing the CM that the fort should be developed at the existing place,” he said.