Karnataka Government to decide on guest lecturers in about a month

A file photo of guest lecturers seeking job security and payment of pending salaries in Dharwad, Karnataka.

BELAGAVI

17 December 2021 18:07 IST

There is a demand to regularise their services

Karnataka Government is set to take a call on the demand for regularisation of services of guest lecturers in about a month, according to Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan.

Replying to Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah during Zero Hour in the Legislative Assembly on December 17, the Minister said a committee comprising top-ranking officials from various departments concerned, including Finance and Higher Education, had been formed to look into the issue. The government would take a call based on the report of the committee.

Earlier, Mr. Siddaramaiah had expressed concern about 14,000 guest lecturers working in various colleges of Karnataka for the last 15 years for a meager salary of ₹14,000. Some of them even had PhDs, he pointed out.

He urged the government to regularise their services on humanitarian grounds to ensure job security and higher salary. This would also help the government as it needs to appoint lecturers to fill vacancies.

Expressing concern over their plight, Mr. Siddaramaiah remarked that they were working like bonded labourers for the government.