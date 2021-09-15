Karnataka gets new Health Secretary

Bengaluru

15 September 2021 01:59 IST

Anil Kumar T.K., Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department (Medical Education), has been transferred and appointed Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, relieving Javed Akthar from the concurrent charge.

Rashmi Mahesh V., Principal Secretary, Backward Classes Welfare Department, has been given the concurrent charge of Principal Secretary, Kannada and Culture Department. Selvakumar S., Secretary, Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, has been placed in concurrent charge of the post of Secretary, Cooperation Department, relieving Jayaram N. from the concurrent charge.

Ravishankar J., Commissioner for Excise, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department (Medical Education). He has also been given the concurrent charge of the post of Commissioner for Excise until further orders. Vishal R. has been transferred and appointed Commissioner for Public Instruction, in place of Anbu Kumar, who has been appointed as Managing Director, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Bengaluru.

Reju M.T. has been transferred and appointed Managing Director of Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation.

Ram Prasath Manohar V. has been transferred and appointed Special Commissioner (Revenue), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. He has also been given the concurrent charge of the post of Managing Director, Karnataka State Infrastructure Development Corporation, Bengaluru.

Ravindra P.N. has been transferred and posted as Inspector-General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps, Bengaluru. He has also been given the concurrent charge of Director, Mines and Geology Department.