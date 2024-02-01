Karnataka gets ₹7,524 crore for railway projects

February 01, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - HUBBALLI

In the interim budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on Thursday, the outlay for railway projects in Karnataka has been increased to ₹7,524 crore, with South Western Railway garnering ₹7,329 crore of it.

According to a press release, of the allocation made to railway projects in the State, ₹2,286 crore has been given for new lines, ₹1,531 crore for track doubling and ₹987 crore for passenger amenities.

Under Amrit Bharat Scheme, 48 railway stations under South Western Railway have been chosen for redevelopment.

A sum of ₹341 crore has been allocated for safety works, including road overbridges and road underbridges. While the allocation for traffic facilities works is ₹126.11 crore, allocation for survey of new lines, doubling and quadrupling projects is ₹22 crore.

Some of the allocations for the new lines and ongoing works are as follows: Gadag (Talkal)-Wadi ₹380 crore, Ginigera-Raichur ₹300 crore, Tumakuru-Davangere (via Chitradurga) ₹300 crore, Tumakuru-Rayadurga (via Kalyandurga) ₹250 crore, Bagalkot-Kudachi ₹410 crore, Shivamogga-Shikaripura-Ranbennur ₹200 crore, Belagavi-Dharwad (via Kittur) ₹50 crore and Kadur-Chikkamagaluru-Hassan ₹160 crore.

Doubling works

Gadag-Hotgi ₹197 crore, Baiyappanahalli-Hosur ₹150 crore, Yesvantpur-Channasandra ₹150 crore, Londa-Miraj ₹200 crore, Hubballi-Chikjajur ₹94 crore, Bengaluru Cantonment-Whitefield Quadrupling ₹260 crore, Hosapete-Tinaighat-Vasco-da-Gama ₹400 crore and Hosur-Omalur ₹100.1 crore.

