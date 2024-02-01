ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka gets ₹7,524 crore for railway projects

February 01, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Of the allocation made to railway projects in the State, ₹2,286 crore has been given for new lines, ₹1,531 crore for track doubling and ₹987 crore for passenger amenities. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

South Western Railway General Manager Sanjeev Kishore and other officials watching the live telecast of the Railway Minister’s press conference on railway allocations in Hubballi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

In the interim budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on Thursday, the outlay for railway projects in Karnataka has been increased to ₹7,524 crore, with South Western Railway garnering ₹7,329 crore of it.

According to a press release, of the allocation made to railway projects in the State, ₹2,286 crore has been given for new lines, ₹1,531 crore for track doubling and ₹987 crore for passenger amenities.

Under Amrit Bharat Scheme, 48 railway stations under South Western Railway have been chosen for redevelopment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A sum of ₹341 crore has been allocated for safety works, including road overbridges and road underbridges. While the allocation for traffic facilities works is ₹126.11 crore, allocation for survey of new lines, doubling and quadrupling projects is ₹22 crore.

Some of the allocations for the new lines and ongoing works are as follows: Gadag (Talkal)-Wadi ₹380 crore, Ginigera-Raichur ₹300 crore, Tumakuru-Davangere (via Chitradurga) ₹300 crore, Tumakuru-Rayadurga (via Kalyandurga) ₹250 crore, Bagalkot-Kudachi ₹410 crore, Shivamogga-Shikaripura-Ranbennur ₹200 crore, Belagavi-Dharwad (via Kittur) ₹50 crore and Kadur-Chikkamagaluru-Hassan ₹160 crore.

Doubling works

Gadag-Hotgi ₹197 crore, Baiyappanahalli-Hosur ₹150 crore, Yesvantpur-Channasandra ₹150 crore, Londa-Miraj ₹200 crore, Hubballi-Chikjajur ₹94 crore, Bengaluru Cantonment-Whitefield Quadrupling ₹260 crore, Hosapete-Tinaighat-Vasco-da-Gama ₹400 crore and Hosur-Omalur ₹100.1 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US