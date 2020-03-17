Karnataka: Even as schools remain closed, DPI issues timetable for teachers

Bengaluru

17 March 2020 16:19 IST

While large number of professionals have been told to work from home, the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has issued a timetable that teachers of primary and high school should follow till March 31. The move has drawn flak from the teachers.

This comes after the State government announced summer vacation for all primary students and asked schools to defer examination for classes seven, eight and nine. The timetable has been chalked out for all teachers of government and aided schools who are not posted for SSLC examination duty.

Incidentally, while the State government has asked people to practice social distancing, DPI has asked teachers to conduct a meeting with the School Development Monitoring Committee (SDMC) and finalise an education plan for schools. Some of the other tasks they have been asked to do for the next two weeks includes formulating a three-year-plan for the school based on assessment of resources.

The teachers have also been told to finalise an academic plan for the 2020-2021 academic year. They have been asked to come up with a teaching solution for students after analysing the learning outcomes of students based on the assessment. They have also been asked to set a question paper before the bridge course begins.

The teachers have also been asked to sort out books for the library and sports items as well. They have been asked to prepare teaching aids and take up initiatives to beautify the school.

In addition to this, the circular also points out that teachers should brainstorm on what they will do on two Saturdays in a month that are bagless days. They have also been asked to frame content for the road safety and civic lessons. They have also been asked to plan extra curricular activities and take stock of the godown, come up with a waste management plan, identify and ensure that minor repair works for the schools are completed along with the SDMC and the locals.

Manjunath H.K., president of the Karnataka State High School Assistant Masters’ Association said, “Is the health of the teachers not important? Many of our teachers travel nearly 30 kms to reach school. They also use public transport to get to school. When the government has asked people to stay at home and stay safe, it should apply to our teachers as well,” he said.

Another primary school teacher said that most of the planning could be done from the comfort of their homes as well. “These are things we always plan and do not need officials to chalk out a timetable for us,” she said.

Department officials however said that the timetable has been planned after much deliberation.