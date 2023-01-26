Karnataka emerged as a ‘model’ for other states: Minister

January 26, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST

REPUBLIC DAY CELEBRATIONS

Claiming that Karnataka has emerged as a ‘model’ for many other states in the country, Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar on Thursday said the Basavaraj Bommai government has laid special emphasis on rural development, education, health, agriculture and irrigation by launching several new projects.

“The State government strongly believes in the philosophy of ‘Sarvarigu Samabalu Sarvarigu Samapalu’ (Everyone gets equal living, everyone gets equal share) and it is functioning accordingly,” the Minister said in his address at the Republic Day celebrations after hoisting the national tricolour.

Mr. Somashekar said 58 citizen services were available at the doorstep of the people and nearly 100 services can be availed in 8,791 Gram One Centers. In addition, the services of 33 departments can also be availed at these centers

By relaunching Yeshasvini Health Insurance Scheme, the government has ensured healthcare to the people of rural areas, Mr. Somashekar said, adding that the government brought back the glory of Mysuru Dasara last year as the festivities were subdued over the pandemic. President Droupadi Murmu was the first President to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara last year, he said in his speech.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the country’s main event of International Day of Yoga in Mysuru last year and the PM’s participation gave the cultural city a new identity with Mysuru emerging as a yoga hub, he stated.

Stating that Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway works were nearing completion, the Minister said Bidadi, Ramanagaram, Channapatna, and Maddur bypass works have been completed, and the remaining works were under way at a brisk pace. The Expressway will reduce the travel time between the cities to 90 minutes.

As a part of Swachh Bharat Mission, solid waste treatment units have come up in GPs in a bid to keep the surroundings of the villages clean. The Bommai government has taken a big step in prioritizing hygiene in villages, he maintained.

He said the children of farmers were getting scholarships directly transferred to their accounts under ‘Mukhyamantri Raita Vidyanidi’. Scholarships were distributed to farmers’ children from ₹2,500 to ₹11,000 and 53,119 children in Mysuru district have received ₹2,824 lakh scholarships directly to their accounts until December 31, 2022.

Mysuru has 2,875 anganwadi centers where 15,746 pregnant women, 14,968 nursing mothers and 1,45,957 children were availing the benefits. A sum of ₹467 lakh has been released for constructing permanent buildings for 24 anganwadi centers. Out of 2,859 centers, 2,167 were functioning in permanent buildings. A permanent building for ‘Sakhi’ center has been established at a cost of ₹46 lakh. The center was functioning in K.R. Hospital premises, he said.

As many as 147 couples from SC/STs have availed financial support from the government for entering into inter-caste marriages. Up to a maximum support of ₹3 lakh has been granted to the couples. Out of six Namma Clinics, five have started and another one is getting ready, and as many as 25 PHCs have been upgraded with each one at a cost of ₹20 lakh.

Eight PHCs have been identified where the patient load is high for upgrading them into larger healthcare facilities. A proposal in this regard has been sent to the government and an approval for the same is expected soon, the Minister said while concluding his speech.

Earlier, the Minister received the guard of honour and witnessed the R-Day parade. The celebrations concluded with an impressive cultural programme by the children. Elected representatives, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and senior officials were present.