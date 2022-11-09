Karnataka Congress working president Satish Jarkiholi withdraws comment on the origin of ‘Hindu’, expresses regret

Satish Jarkiholi, MLA and working president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK

ADVERTISEMENT

KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi has withdrawn his statement on the origin of the term ‘Hindu’, that had become controversial. The Congress MLA said that he had made the statement at the ‘Mane Manege Buddha Basava Ambedkar’ rally, but ‘some people are trying to twist it and use it for propaganda against me’.

In a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, he stated: “At a rally organised by Manava Bandhutva Vedike in Nippani on November 6, I had said that the term Hindu is of Persian origin. I raised questions like how it had entered India. I had said that, in articles by several writers, the term has connotations that could be considered very bad. I said there was a need for a debate on this issue. My statements were based on articles in Wikipedia, dictionaries and writings by historians. However, some vested interests are trying to portray me as anti-Hindu. There is a systematic conspiracy to defame me and damage my reputation. I am withdrawing my statement and expressing regret with the intention that confusion should not be created in the minds of the public.”

However he stuck to his demand for an official inquiry into the origins of the term Hindu and the attempts to create confusion over his statement. He also requested the CM to constitute a committee to conduct an inquiry into the conspiracy to defame him.

ADVERTISEMENT