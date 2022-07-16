Karnataka

Karnataka CM urges people to take precautionary dose over next 75 days

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launching the free COVID-19 vaccination programme for those above 18 years in Karnataka as a part of Amrit Mahaotsav in Bengaluru on July 16, 2022. Also seen Minister of Health K. Sudhakar and Minister for Industries Murugesh Nirani. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Special Correspondent Bengaluru July 16, 2022 21:38 IST
Updated: July 16, 2022 21:38 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has called upon those above 18 years of age to get the free COVID-19 precautionary dose vaccination as part of the Amrit Mahotsav drive over the next 75 days.

Speaking after launching the drive on Friday, Mr. Bommai said about 7,500 vaccination centres have been opened for the campaign with health workers to cover the targeted people.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said about 7,500 vaccination centres have been opened for the campaign with health workers to cover the targeted people. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Chief Minister appreciated the work of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and officers for their selfless service that helped the State tackle the pandemic. As a result, the State has achieved 102% coverage of the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, with 5.49 crore vaccinations. About 5.42 crore people have been vaccinated with the second dose. “This is an excellent achievement,” he said.

Read more...