Karnataka celebrations go online

26 July 2020 23:17 IST

The first anniversary celebrations of the B.S. Yediyurappa government in Karnataka has not only been truncated but will also be marked online in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only the Chief Minister and Revenue Minister R. Ashok will be part of the celebrations at the Banquet Hall in Vidhana Soudha on Monday morning. All the other Ministers have been directed to join the celebrations through the Zoom app. “A few top officials and media persons will be allowed to take part in the programme,” sources said. The Chief Minister will release a book, Putakkitta Chinna, on the performance of the government.

Cong. to stage protest

Senior Congress leaders will stage a protest in front of the Raj Bhavan here on Monday to protest against the BJP’s alleged move to topple the government in Rajasthan, a note released by KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar said.

