Karnataka Cabinet decision: Sunflower to replace palm oil in anganwadi centres

August 10, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State Cabinet has decided to switch over from palm oil to sunflower oil to prepare nutritious food at anganwadi centres run under the ICDS across Karnataka.

A sum of ₹66.04 crore had been approved for procurement of sunflower oil for anganwadi centres in the State, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil told presspersons after the Cabinet meeting on August 10.

The decision was taken following the availability of sunflower oil in the State as large number of farmers grow sunflower. Palm oil used to be imported from other States and countries. The switch will cost an additional ₹9.9 crore, Mr. Patil said.

Investment cleared

Mr. Patil said the Centre of Excellence (COE) in Aerospace and Defence has come into operation with the investment of Dassault Systems, who is the technology partner, with the involvement and investment of IT/BT and S&T Departments of the State government, and Visvesvaraya Technological University Regional Centre, Bengaluru. The Cabinet has cleared the investment of ₹250 crore by Dassault Systems, VTU ₹4.29 crore, and State government departments ₹33.46 crore.

The COE in Aerospace and Defence was approved in 2017.

The Cabinet has changed the name of the Coastal Development Authority of Karnataka to Coastal Area Development for inclusion of taluks of Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagaluru, which are part of Malnad Karnataka.

Tracking bus movement

To track movement of KSRTC buses and improve efficiency of services, the Cabinet approved a ₹30.7 crore-vehicle tracking system. The main objectives of the project is to track movement of buses, waiting time for passengers, efficiency of bus services, among others, Mr. Patil said.

