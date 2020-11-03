Karnataka bypolls | Voting begins in Sira, R.R. Nagar constituencies

03 November 2020 11:47 IST

People start queuing up early to exercise their franchise

Bengaluru

Polling commenced on Tuesday in Sira and Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituencies that are going for bypolls. While Sira registered 23% polling by 11 a.m., R.R. Nagar registered 14%.

People started queuing up early to exercise their franchise in the election being held in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic. Congress candidate from R.R. Nagar H. Kusuma was among the early ones to vote and reached her polling booth in Mallathhalli after visiting a temple.

Advertising

Advertising

The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements to make the elections safe, and voters who are COVID-19 positive will be allowed to vote during the last hour of polling. Extensive security arrangements have been made in R.R. Nagar, where the election fight has become bitter.

The bypolls have been necessitated due to the death of Janata Dal (Secular) legislator B. Sathyanarayan in Sira and resignation of Congress legislator Muniratna, who is now contesting on BJP ticket.

Mr. Muniratna is locked in contest with Ms. Kusuma and V. Krishna Murthy of the JD(S). In Sira, six-time legislator and former Minister T.B. Jayachandra is facing Ammajamma, wife of the late legislator Sathyanarayan, contesting on JD(S) ticket, and radiologist Rajesh Gowda, son of three-time MP from Chitradurga Moodalgiriyappa, on BJP ticket.

Though the poll result has no bearing on the BJP government, the two constituencies saw intense political battles over the last fortnight. While the JD(S) is fighting to retain the Sira seat and also send a larger signal on their sway over Vokkaliga voters, who constitute a sizeable number in Old Mysuru region, KPCC president D. K. Shivakumar is also eyeing the same constituency, resulting in shadow boxing with JD(S) leaders over the Vokkaliga leadership.

Incidentally, this is also Mr. Shivakumar’s first election after taking over as KPCC president. The BJP is trying to penetrate the Vokkaliga heartland in Sira and R.R. Nagar, an urban constituency.

A victory in Sira could build the image of B. Y. Vijayendra, son of Chief Minister B. S. Yeddyurappa, as he attempts to repeat the poll victory at K.R. Pet in Mandya’s byelection held in December 2019.