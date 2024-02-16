Karnataka Budget: Focus on rural road development

February 16, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

Focussing on rural road development, the State Budget has proposed to roll out ‘Pragati Path’ scheme with external assistance. Under this, the proposal is to develop a road network of 9,450 km with 50 km each in 189 rural Assembly constituencies at a cost of ₹5,200 crore.

Under the Kalyana Path scheme, the Budget has proposed to develop 1,150 km of roads on the lines of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in 38 rural Assembly constituencies of Kalyana Karnataka. The roads will be developed at a cost of ₹1,000 crore.

Announcing that an asset monetisation policy will be formulated to augment the revenue of gram panchayats, the Budget has proposed to implement e-office in all gram panchayats.

“Transfers of Panchayat Development Officers, Gram Panchayat Secretaries and Accounts Assistants will be done through counselling. All services provided through Seva Sindhu portal will be started through Bapuji Seva Centre from this year,” the Budget stated.

With a focus on healthcare in rural areas, the Budget has proposed to start palliative care centres in 100 select Gram Panchayats from this year. Under Prerana scheme, usage of menstrual cups will be promoted among women from Self-Help Groups, women members of Gram Panchayats and frontline workers of rural areas, which in turn will inspire other women in the villages, the Budget stated.

Besides, the budget has proposed to initiate Savitribai Phule Women Empowerment Programme in 100 select Gram Panchayats of the State to provide vocational skill training for women. Cold press oil units will be established in all Gram Panchayats through the self help groups with financial assistance of ₹ 1lakh each.

To impart training to the elected members of the Gram Panchayats and strengthen administration, the Budget has proposed to establish a Circular Economy Laboratory at a cost ₹2 crore.

