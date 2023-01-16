ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 | AAP accuses BJP of enforcing policies unfavourable to education sector

January 16, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - MYSURU

Lack of buses, especially in rural areas, for students to reach schools and colleges in towns and cities are affecting their education, claim AAP leaders in Mysuru

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of AAP leaders Prithvi Reddy, Mukhyamantri Chandru, Malavika Gubbivani and others in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

The leaders of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Mysuru have accused the BJP of directly or indirectly enforcing policies that are against the development of the education sector having understood that if the youth get educated, they will not support its ‘divisive politics’.

On January 16, AAP leaders Malavika Gubbivani, G.R. Vidyaranya and L. Rangaiah criticised the BJP government for closure of government schools, shortage of teachers in schools, delay in releasing scholarships and poor facilities in hostels.

Malavika Gubbivani claimed that some government schools and colleges had been shut down while there is a shortage of teachers while scholarships had been reduced and alleged horrible conditions in government hostels. “These are the examples to defend our claim. The latest addition to this is shortage of buses during school and college timings, particularly for rural students who throng the cities for their education,” she alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

G.R. Vidyaranya alleged a severe shortage of buses during school and college timings, lack of space in buses that break down frequently due to lack of proper maintenance. “This has been told by students,” he said.

“While officials say that the transport system has been restored to pre-COVID levels, the buses are not seen on the roads but students can be seen waiting in large numbers at bus stops. While some students use private buses, autos, tempos and other modes of transport to reach their destinations, those who cannot afford these have been forced to miss classes. This is nothing but the result of the government’s anti-education policy,” Mr. Vidyaranya alleged.

The AAP is going to stand against the policies that are ‘detrimental to the development of education’, raise the issue in appropriate platforms besides bringing it to the notice of the officials concerned, said Mr. Rangaiah.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US