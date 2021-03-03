Karkiholi supporters enforce bandh in Gokak markets

Belagavi

03 March 2021 15:30 IST

Some supporters of Ramesh Jarkiholi, who resigned today as Minister, enforced a complete bandh in the main markets in his home town of Gokak on Wednesday.

They were angry that their leader had been forced to resign in the wake of some media reports that alleged that he was involved in a sex scandal.

They went around town with sticks and stones asking shop owners to close their doors.

They also asked people who had come to buy goods to go back home. The markets near Basaveshwara Circle, Sabji Mandi, Friday mosque and Gokak Falls road were all closed down.

The town wore a deserted look by around 3 p.m.

“It was a snap strike and was not planned, “Bhimshi Bharamannanavar, BJP Yuva Morcha leader, told journalists. “We are all deeply hurt by the allegations made against Mr. Ramesh Jarkiholi. All this is a well-planned political conspiracy. His opponents have done this to malign him.”He denied that the bandh was forced by him or his supporters. “We are only requesting the shop keepers to close down shops”, he said. He also said BJP workers were not closing schools or colleges.