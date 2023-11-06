Karbala Rivayat singers from Agasanur perform outside the village for the first time

November 06, 2023 09:00 am | Updated November 04, 2023 08:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

Last week, for the very first time, Karbala Rivayat singers of Agasanur village of Ballari district performed outside their village, winning over the hearts of the audience gathered at the Bangalore International Centre (BIC).

Karbala Rivayat (that describes the battle of Karbala in the form of a ballad) is performed during the first 10 days of the Muharram month. The singers are always passionate performers from various communities in the village of Agasanur.

At BIC, singers Dose Iranna and Usman Ali (both in their 70s), 65-year-old Raghava Reddy and the youngest member Sadaq Ali performed in their rich voices accompanied by anklets with humongous bells, to not miss a single beat.

While expressing their excitement to share their rich culture with the people of Bengaluru, the Rivayat singers also note that this has been a family tradition, and their families will carry it forward.

Beyond the walls of religion and caste

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Usman Ali says, “Just like me, Dose Iranna and many other Rivayat singers have been practicing this tradition for 40-50 years. Our fathers and grandfathers, no matter which caste or religion they belonged to, sang Karbala Rivayats.... We have continued doing it and so will our families for years to come. Religion or caste has never been a matter of discussion in our village. All of us live in harmony and respect each other’s religious practices. “

Adding to it, Mr. Dose Iranna, one of the senior-most Rivayat singers of Agasanuru, says Muharram is observed by every single person of the village.

“I started learning the Karbala Rivayats when I was 10 years old. Even back then, there was never just one community singing the Rivayats. Since my childhood I have seen both Muslims and Hindus sing the Rivayats. When they heard me sing for the first time, they never asked my name or my religion, all they said was you have a great voice and the right note, so come sing with us,” he told The Hindu.

“There has never been a difference between a Muslim and a Hindu in Agasanur when it comes to performing during festivities of any kind. Be it a festival, a function, or any event, we keep aside our castes and religion. It is the same during the month of Muharram. All of us get to work like it is our duty,“ he said.

Carrying forward a tradition

Raghava Reddy who has also been singing Rivayats for more than four decades said it is the singers’ responsibility to carry forward the tradition.

“For me it all started in the 1980s, and now, I have been singing Karbala Rivayats for 40 years. There has never been an objection from my family or our community,” he said. “During Muharram every member or every family in the village has a job to do. Nobody needs to be informed of their tasks. Everyone just comes together to complete their responsibilities. Rivayat singers continue singing, flag holders continue participating and so on.”

Preserving a syncretic heritage

Sporting Vibhuthi Namas on his forehead and a Shalya (shoulder towel) on his shoulder, young Rivayat singer, Sadaq Ali, is a living example of the cultural harmony and syncretic traditions in the village of Agasanur.

“My name is Sadaq Ali, but I am a Hindu by birth. This is what makes our village unique. I follow the paths of Hassan and Hussien, but I am also a strong believer in Lord Shiva. I sing Bhajans at the Huligemma Devi temple and also sing Karbala Rivayats during Muharram. For me both religions are the same, and so are the gods,” he said.

“Religious or caste differentiations were never taught to any of us since childhood. Despite belonging to a Hindu family, my parents and family have never questioned why I sing Rivayats or stopped me from singing. They have always been supportive. “

A village comes together

In Agasanur village the Rivayat singers perform Kannada Rivayats in front of alams (a metal stand/replica) to honour the martyrdom of Hussein (the grandson of Prophet Muhammed), his family, and followers in a 7th-century battle in Karbala, situated in present-day Iraq.

Ali notes that during the month of Muharram, the entire village goes into a mourning-like state, especially the first 10 days. Nobody in the village wears slippers, women do not apply bindis or wear flowers on their hair.

“There have been instances when major Hindu festivals like Ganesha Chaturthi or Dasara fell on the same dates as Muharram. In situations like these, the entire village unanimously observes Muharram and does not celebrate any other festivity,” added Ali.

Embracing distinctness

The observance of Muharram in villages across Karnataka diverges from the prescribed rituals of Shia believers as the communities in the villages have crafted their own unique customs. Festivities include the procession of alams and each village embrace distinct practices.

In Agasanur, where Muharram rituals are highly sophisticated, various Hindu caste groups have specific roles to fulfil. Drummers typically come from the Scheduled Caste community, while the young men accompanying the alam-bearers are often from the Valmiki caste, classified as a Scheduled Tribe.

The procession winds its way through the village, making stops at the residences of prominent individuals, who tend to belong to higher castes.

