Kannada Rajyotsava: Konkani, Tulu and Kodava find place in academics, but there aren’t many takers for such courses

While the drive has been to ensure primacy to Kannada in education, some of the non-Kannada languages spoken in various regions of Karnataka have also entered schools and colleges in recent years. Konkani and Tulu are being taught at both school and college levels, while Kodava has emerged as a subject of study at higher education. Beary is yet to make inroads into the academics.

However, though these languages are spoken by a large number of people, not many students opt for their study due to lack of job opportunities with their UG or postgraduate degree.

Konkani

Though Konkani was included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution in 1992, it was introduced as the third optional language in schools in the coastal districts (Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada) from Classes VI to X from 2007-08.

The University Evening College in Mangaluru, which is a constituent college of Mangalore University, introduced postgraduation in Konkani from 2016-17. Seven students have enrolled for postgraduation in the college for 2023-24. About 50 students have passed out of the college with MA degree in Konkani since the introduction of the course, says Jayavantha Nayak, co-ordinator, Konkani Adhyayana Peetha at the university.

B. Devdas Pai, a former co-ordinator, Postgraduate Studies in Konkani at the college and who was also a former Registrar of Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy, said that not more than 400 students are now enrolled to study Konkani in schools from Class VI to Class X. About 100 students appeared for the Konkani in SSLC every year.

Milagres College and St. Aloysius College in Mangaluru teach Konkani as a language paper at the undergraduation level. “Konkani has not been introduced as a language at the pre-university level as the Department of School Education and Literacy insists that at least 500 students who have taken Konkani as the third optional language paper will have to pass out SSLC every year,” Mr. Pai told The Hindu.

Tulu

Tulu is being taught as the third optional language in schools in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts from Classes VI to X since 2010-11. It was introduced at the postgraduation level (MA) at the University Evening College from 2018-19.

M.K. Madhava, co-ordinator, Department of Postgraduate Studies (MA) in Tulu at the college, said that now 14 students are pursuing the course in the first year while there are 23 students in the second year. About 65 students have passed out so far.

Mr. Madhava, who is also the co-ordinator of SDM Tulu Adhyayana Peetha at Mangalore University, said that Alva’s College in Moodbiri and Government First College, Car Street in Mangaluru, have introduced Tulu as a language paper at the undergraduate level. According to Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy, 35 schools in the twin districts taught Tulu from Classes VI to X with a total of 1,859 students during 2023-24.

Kodava

Kodagu University, one of the newest universities, offers MA in Kodava, PG Diploma in Kodava and a certificate course in Kodava. Kodagu University Registrar Seenappa said the courses in Kodava language are offered at the university and also in its constituent college. The medium of instruction and examination is Kodava and Kannada script is used.

“But we don’t have many students. Efforts are on to spread awareness about them for improving admissions. The intake of students for MA is 47 and for PG diploma and certificate courses is 35 each,” he said.

Beary language

Abubakkar Siddique, co-ordinator, Beary Adhyayana Peetha, Mangalore University, said that the syllabus of the certificate course in Beary, which is yet to be introduced, is ready with the university. Beary has not been introduced in school, degree or post graduate level.

According to an estimate, about 20 lakh people might be speaking Beary in the world, he said adding that the government sanctioned the Peetha at the university in 2017 and it became active since 2021.

