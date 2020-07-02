Karnataka02 July 2020 22:52 IST
Kame Gowda gets lifetime KSRTC pass
Updated: 02 July 2020 22:52 IST
Octogenarian farmer Kame Gowda from Dasanadoddi village in Mandya district, who has dug 16 lakes over the past few decades, received a lifetime free bus from KSRTC. In a release, KSRTC said the pass was given in recognition of his service to conserve water. It will help him travel in all types of buses operated by the corporation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in ‘Mann Ki Baat’, referred to Mr. Gowda as a ‘water warrior’. After the programme, the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had interacted with him over phone and enquired about his well-being.
