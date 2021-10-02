Kalaburagi set to welcome Mallikarjun Kharge

KALABURAGI

02 October 2021 02:00 IST

Congress veteran and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge is all set to get a rousing welcome on his arrival in Kalaburagi district (former constituency) for a three-day visit on Saturday. It is his first visit to the district after being nominated as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha in February. The entire city, including the main streets, have been covered with buntings, hoardings, and arches bearing images of Mr. Kharge.

Local Congress leaders, including Chief Whip of the Opposition in the Assembly Ajay Singh, MLA Priyank Kharge, the former Minister Sharanprakash Patil, and District Congress Committee president Jagdev Guttedar inspected the arrangements at Jai Bhavani Function Hall — the venue of the felicitation programme to be held here on Saturday.

Mr. Kharge will arrive at Kalaburagi Airport by 9.45 a.m. and participate in the felicitation programme. He will attend local programmes in the district for the next two days and leave for Bengaluru on Monday evening.

