Kalaburagi-Bengaluru weekly train flagged off

March 09, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Umesh Jadhav, Kalaburagi MP, waved a green flag to launch the new weekly train from Kalaburagi to Bengaluru here on Saturday.

He said that the train (01111) will depart from Kalaburagi station at 5.10 p.m. to reach M. Visvesvaraya Terminal at Baiyappanahalli by 4.15 a.m. next day.

The train will halt at various stations, including Shahabad, Wadi, Yadgir and Raichur.

At present, the Railway Department has agreed to run this train thrice a week from April 4. The new train facility will be convenient for people travelling to Bengaluru frequently, and it will also spur development of the region.

The Union government has also provided Vande Bharat facility from Kalaburagi to Bengaluru, which would be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12.

Railway officials, including Solapur Divisional Railway Manager Neeraj Kumar Dore, Divisional Railway Commercial Manager Yogesh Patil and others, were present.

